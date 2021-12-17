Zacks: Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Duluth by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

