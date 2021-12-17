Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,884. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

