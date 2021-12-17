Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,286. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.