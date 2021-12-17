Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,592. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

