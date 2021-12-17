Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 307.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

