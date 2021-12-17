Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

NYSE:THO opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

