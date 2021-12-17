Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.35). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 35,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.91. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

