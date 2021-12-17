Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $266.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.21.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

