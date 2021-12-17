Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 330.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

