YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

