YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

