YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,027.09 and its 200-day moving average is $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

