YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.