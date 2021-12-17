YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 808 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

