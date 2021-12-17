Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Yatra Online worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

