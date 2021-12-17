Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

YRI opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

