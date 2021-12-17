Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,906. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

