XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.90. 325,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,028,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

