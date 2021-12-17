Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $637,800.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XMTR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

