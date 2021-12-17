X4 Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 28,330,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,023. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

