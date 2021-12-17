WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $180.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSPOF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

