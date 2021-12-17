WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $4,190,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.