Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

