Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Worldline has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $50.86.

Get Worldline alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRDLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.