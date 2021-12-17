Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $33.69. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

