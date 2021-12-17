Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $33.69. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

