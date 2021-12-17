Wolfe Research Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

