Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $486.95 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.63 and a 200-day moving average of $473.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.