WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.52. Approximately 211,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 205,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

