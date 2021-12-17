WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,017,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

NBIX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

