WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,316 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

