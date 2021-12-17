WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,038 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

