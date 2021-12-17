WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $734.34 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $750.30 and its 200 day moving average is $726.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

