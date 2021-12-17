WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

