WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,867 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

