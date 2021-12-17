WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

AIRC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.87.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

