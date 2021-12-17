WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 37,747 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $864.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

