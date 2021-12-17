Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $165.30 and last traded at $166.23. 5,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,140,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

Specifically, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.