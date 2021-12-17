William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parsons in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 7.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

