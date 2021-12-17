William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.