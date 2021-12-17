WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 397 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

