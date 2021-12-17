Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $128.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

