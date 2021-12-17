Westpac Banking Corp Sells 318 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

