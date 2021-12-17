Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.