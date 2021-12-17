Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,501,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,935,000 after acquiring an additional 111,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $395.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.10. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

