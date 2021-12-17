Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $112.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.