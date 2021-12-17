Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $348.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average of $300.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

