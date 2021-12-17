Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Atkore worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

