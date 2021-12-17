Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 44.8% in November

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 746,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

