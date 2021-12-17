Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $98.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 1,742,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

