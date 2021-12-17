Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

WES opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

